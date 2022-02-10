After ‘hitting his head’ in an Orlando hotel room, Bob Saget ‘died of brain bleed.’

After ‘hitting his head’ in an Orlando hotel room, Full House star Bob Saget ‘died of a brain bleed.’

The cause of Bob Saget’s death has been revealed.

After “hitting his head” in his hotel room, the iconic actor and comic “died of a brain bleed.”

While authorities had previously assumed Saget died of a heart attack or stroke, TMZ reported on Wednesday that his death was even more tragic.

The late actor hit his head on something after checking into the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando on January 9, according to sources with firsthand knowledge.

Authorities aren’t sure what he hit, though there was a visible bruise on the back of his head.

According to one theory, the late comedian’s injury was caused by the headboard.

Authorities also believe Saget was unaware of the severity of the injury and went to bed shortly after it occurred.

The Full House star died of a brain bleed in his sleep, according to sources.

At around 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after Saget was discovered in his room by hotel security.

He was pronounced dead on the spot, but the cause of death was unknown at the time.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.”

“The man’s name was determined to be Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In this case, detectives found no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

Recently, the actor and comedian went on a nationwide tour, stopping in several Florida cities.

He was in Jacksonville for a show Saturday night and stayed until early Sunday morning.

“Tonight’s show at @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville was fantastic.

The audience was appreciative.

“Thank you again, @RealTimWilkins, for opening,” Saget tweeted at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“I had no idea I’d put in a two-hour set tonight.”

I’m happily addicted to this s*** once more.

For my 2022 dates, visit http://BobSaget.com.”

Saget was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House, where he played the patriarch of the Tanner family.

He starred alongside John Stamos and Dave Coulier in the film.

Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, and twin Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played his TV daughters, Michelle Tanner and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Many people associate Saget with the family-friendly father of three he portrayed onscreen.

He was well-known in the comedy world for being extremely raunchy.

In his memorable Comedy Central roast, he poked fun at other legendary comedians like Norm…

