After I beat my addiction, I got face tattoos – I’ve lost track of how many I have now, and I don’t mind if people stare.

Tattoos are often a tribute to a loved one or a happy time in a person’s life for the majority of people.

Sarah-Jane Howell’s dozens of inkings, however, have a deeper meaning for her than most.

The 26-year-old, who shows off her tattoos on her TikTok account, told the Daily Star that she got her first piece of body art when she was 18.

But when the mother overcame her drug addiction a year and a half ago, she took it to the next level.

“Drugs are a way to escape reality,” she explained, “and when I stopped doing them, I got more tattoos because I had more money and time.”

Sarah-Jane has had everything from her daughter’s name and date of birth to “love is pain” tattooed on her body over the last eight years.

She had a butterfly tattooed on her cheek to cover up a crying angel tattoo.

“At first, I was a little nervous about walking down the street in public and what people would think,” Sarah-Jane explained.

But after a week, I’d grown accustomed to it and now, to be honest, I forget I have them.”

The mother claims she’s had so many new tattoos in the last 18 months that she’s lost track of the total number.

However, because of her eye-catching face tattoos, Sarah-Jane has to put up with unwanted comments from the general public.

“I get stopped and stared at a lot, and a woman pulled me aside last week and asked what my trauma was,” she continued.

“I usually respond with sarcasm, but I told her it was childhood trauma, and she said, ‘Oh, I see that, and I really hope you get better,’ and I was like, ‘Thanks!'”

“I just have a laugh with it,” Sarah-Jane said, determined not to let other people’s opinions bother her.

