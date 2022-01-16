After I became covid, my breast milk turned GREEN, so I drank it, thinking it would help me.

Aren’t we all familiar with the phrase “breast is best”?

Because of its ability to adjust nutrients to a baby’s needs, breast milk is often referred to as “liquid gold.”

Now, after she and her baby tested positive for COVID-19, a mother has shared a striking photo claiming that her breast milk turned green.

Ashmiry, a mother of two, posted a photo of two breast milk pouches before and after contracting the virus on Instagram.

The first green-tinged milk was expressed before her daughter tested positive for COVID-19, and the second white milk was expressed after her family became ill with the virus.

Ashmiry was taken aback by the change in color of her milk, but she was ecstatic because she believed it meant her body was producing more nutrients to feed her daughter.

Last year, Ashmiry posted the photo to Instagram, and she re-posted it this week to promote the benefits of breastfeeding.

COVID-19 was found in Ashmiry, her partner, and their one-year-old daughter.

“I really wanted to share this photo of my breast milk,” she said.

“It actually alerted me to the fact that something was wrong with my body and my children.”

“Breast milk is incredible; it’s magical, and I’m so grateful to be able to produce it, especially now!”

“The change in color indicates that my body is producing exactly what Rubi requires!”

“Antibodies, extra fat, and pure goodness,” says the narrator.

When she re-posted the photo this week, she admitted to drinking the breast milk when she was sick with COVID-19.

“I was so grateful at the time that I was still nursing,” she said.

“Otherwise, I would not have seen or experienced what my body was capable of for Rubi.”

“We all got a taste of the breast milk.”

I was able to use my own breast milk.

“But hey, I got better, and I was sick of being sick, so I thought to myself, ‘I’ll drink some of that breast milk,’ and I did.”

“I’m not sure if it helped, but who knows.”

CPR KIDS, a Facebook group dedicated to child first aid, shared this article.

“The COVID-19 virus has not been found in breastmilk, but it is easily transmitted between people,” the health experts said.

“Seek advice from your midwife or doctor about your specific situation, and then make the decision that is right for you.”

Goldilacts, a lactation consultant, also shared the image, describing the milk as “liquid green gold” and writing, “our breasts are super responders.”

“When lactating, our bodies are always doing full body scans of mama,” the consultant explained.

