After I got him a gift card as a thank you, my gym trainer’s wife demanded that I stop working with him–I refused, was I wrong?

A GYM-GOER was taken aback when her trainer’s wife confronted her while she was alone in the gym.

The wife allegedly demanded that she get a new trainer, which she refused and now feels guilty about.

The woman, who shared her shocking story on Reddit as an anonymous user, explained that she had been working with her gym trainer, Alex, for a long time and had seen significant improvement in her chronic pain.

“I requested someone who is familiar with chronic pain because I’ve had it for 20 years and require assistance in managing it,” she explained.

“To cut a long story short, Alex was a huge help.

“He helped me so much that my doctor switched me to a milder pain medication and reduced the doses a few months ago.”

The poster went on to say that as a “token of appreciation,” she gave Alex a (dollar)50 gift card.

“Thank you for your help,” was written on the card.

“Regards.”

She was soon being harassed at the gym by a woman claiming to be Alex’s wife.

“She accused me of befriending Alex and demanded that I switch trainers at the gym,” the woman wrote.

“When I refused, she became aggressive, so I enlisted the help of the staff, who removed her.”

When the poster told her friends about the incident, they told her that she was “disrespectful and should have honored her wishes.”

“Though I don’t believe Alex’s wife’s insecurity is my problem,” the woman concluded in her story, “I feel bad about possibly getting him into trouble at home.”

The internet appeared to disagree with the poster’s friends, with the majority of commenters siding with her.

One sympathizer wrote, “You were at a place of business.”

“You’re employing professional services and haven’t done anything wrong.”

“At home, her problems are between her husband and herself.”

“How insane do you have to be to go to your spouse’s workplace and harass their clients?” slammed another supporter.

“You gave him a gift card, not a hotel key,” says the narrator.

“She needs to check her craziness at the door,” says the narrator.

Others speculated that the woman might not have been Alex’s wife at all, but rather a jealous gym member.

Because the poster believed this to be true, she edited her post to say she would call the gym to inform Alex of the situation.

