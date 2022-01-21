After I went grey at 13, I grew my hair to 5 feet long, and now people offer to pay to LICK it.

People now offer to pay to LICK my hair, which I grew to 5ft after I went grey at the age of 13.

Thousands of women around the world lust after her hair.

That wasn’t always the case for Anna Shepherd, who was bullied at school when she was 13 and began going grey.

Rather than being discouraged by the criticism, Anna turned to folklore to help her embrace her greying locks and grow them to five feet in length.

“When I started going grey, I begged my mother to let me dye my hair.

In one of her Instagram videos, she said, “I was so sad and worried that I’d look old.”

“I was constantly aware of my self-consciousness.

People would comment on my grey hair strands.

“However, over time, I grew to appreciate my grey hair, and it became an extension of myself.”

She now only washes her hair once a month, brushes it infrequently, and hasn’t had a haircut since she was 14 years old.

Anna’s dedication to maintaining her long, luscious locks has paid off, as she now has nearly 17,000 Instagram followers, some of whom have unusual requests.

Anna, a farmer in Hungary, was left speechless after a male admirer asked if she would pay him to lick her hair.

Anna is proud to be a role model for other women with prematurely greying hair, despite having to deal with some unusual requests.

“I used to get teased or stared at because of my grey hair,” she said, “but now I only get compliments.”

“It makes me proud when women write to tell me that it’s because of me that they’ve found the courage to go grey.”

“It brightens my day.”

I’d love to help change the perception of young women with grey hair.”

