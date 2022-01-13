After ‘inadvertently’ breaking COVID-19 rules, Richard Burgi claims he was fired from ‘Young and the Restless.’

Richard Burgi claims he was fired from ‘Young and the Restless’ after breaking COVID-19 rules ‘inadvertently.’

Richard Burgi, who played Ashland Locke on CBS’s The Young and the Restless, has been fired, as he revealed in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday.

Burgi claims he was fired because he “naively and inadvertently” disobeyed the show’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Burgi stated in his video, “I felt terrible about it.”

“I do it still.”

It irritates me a great deal, but it’s what it is.”

The actor explained that he tested positive for COVID-19 around Christmas and waited the CDC-recommended five days before returning to set.

He claimed he “tested twice negatively at the studio and showed up to work” upon his return.

Despite the CDC’s new timeline, the show’s official protocols still call for 10 days of isolation for those who test positive, according to the CDC’s previous guidelines.

“As a result, I inadvertently broke the show’s COVID rules and protocols,” Burgi explained, adding, “I respect whatever decision the show makes.”

They’re doing their best, as are we all.”

Since March 2021, Burgi has portrayed Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless.

Robert Newman, a Guiding Light alum, is said to have been recast in the role.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Richard Burgi Says He was Fired From ‘Young and the Restless’ After He ‘Inadvertently’ Broke COVID-19 Rules