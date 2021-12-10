After inviting boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, to her mother’s Christmas Eve party, Kim Kardashian, 41, looks stunning in a tight bodysuit.

Kim Kardashian, 41, looks stunning in a tight bodysuit after attending her mother’s Christmas Eve bash with boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

KIM Kardashian looked incredible in a tight bodysuit while promoting her new Fendi x SKIMS line on social media ahead of her mother’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

Pete Davidson, the 41-year-old’s new beau, has been invited to join her for the holidays.

To promote the brand’s launch on Friday, Kim modeled the high neck bodysuit for an ad on SKIMS’ Instagram page.

For the close-up shot of the outfit, she wore her long hair down and left a message in the comments for her fans.

“While the combination of @SKIMS’ innovation in fabrics and fit with @Fendi’s luxury and quality may come as a surprise to some, the similarities between our creative visions and goals are striking.

It’s the tension that piques my interest.”

Kim previously shared a series of ad photos from her line on her and her company’s Instagram accounts.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore the same navy blue romper bodysuit on the company’s page, which was emblazoned with “Fendi” and “Skims.”

Her tiny waist and toned thighs were on display in the front-facing photo, while her famous backside was on display in the back-facing shot.

Kim wore her long, brown hair down to her waist and went for a natural look with her make-up – nude lipstick, lightly mascaraed eyelashes, and brushed-out, thick brows.

On the reality star’s Instagram account, she was seen standing up in a nude-colored, long-sleeved bodysuit, flaunting her hourglass figure.

She wore a navy mock-neck style bodysuit with high-waisted black jeans in another shot.

She flaunted her tanned and toned arms as she pushed some of her hair out of her face.

Kim wore a peach-colored shapewear ensemble in the final shot.

As she sat with her legs out wide on a wooden block in the tight, low-cut underwear, the star focused attention on her boobs and crotch.

“COMING DECEMBER 10: FENDI x SKIMS Drop 2,” Kim wrote in the caption of the photo.

“A special, follow-up release of Drop 1’s best-selling styles: logo-printed bodysuits and underwear.

“This is your last chance to own a piece of @Fendi and @SKIMS’ groundbreaking collaboration. It drops Friday, December 10 at 9 a.m. PT.”

Kim and her family are gearing up for their annual Christmas Eve bash, which will be held at Kris Jenner’s new (dollar)35 million mansion.

The former E! star intends to attend the party and may bring her new boyfriend Pete along to share the festivities.

It’s…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.