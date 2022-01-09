After its lease expires next week, the Glasgow Poundland store will close permanently.

After its lease expires next week, the Glasgow Poundland will close permanently.

The ‘disappointing’ decision could result in the loss of dozens of jobs.

The store, which is a well-used essential shop in the Partick community, will officially close on Saturday, January 15, according to bosses.

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be affected, but bosses have stated that they will “work hard to look after colleagues directly affected.”

“We’re as disappointed as our colleagues and customers that our store in Dumbarton Road, Partick, will be closing on January 15,” a Poundland spokesperson said.

Our lease has unfortunately come to an end.

“At our other Glasgow stores, we’re still giving customers incredible value.

“Whenever we close a store, it goes without saying that we do everything we can to look after the employees who are directly impacted.”