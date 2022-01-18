After Jamie Lynn exposes Britney Spears’ private texts in a podcast tell-all, fans demand that Call Her Daddy be canceled.

Fans of Britney Spears are demanding that Call Her Daddy be canceled after Jamie Lynn’s podcast tell-all exposes the star’s private texts.

Jamie Lynn’s interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, in which she was asked to reveal private text messages between her and her sister, has enraged Britney Spears fans.

Following the request, fans of the pop star are calling for the podcast to be cancelled.

Prior to the release of the two-part series, the platform’s official Twitter page shared a clip from their interview with Jamie Lynn.

In the teaser, podcast host Alexandra Cooper asked Jamie Lynn to read a text exchange she had with Britney Spears, 40, that “clears her name” from her sister’s decade-long conservatorship involvement.

Before the clip cut out, the actress went on a hunt for her phone to find the texts.

In the comments section, fans of the singer expressed their displeasure with the on-air request, calling for the podcast to be shut down.

“I repeat, ANY platform that gives Jamie Lynn Spears a platform to manipulate this situation is part of the problem,” one person wrote.

“It’s disgusting.”

“The fact that you even gave her airtime on your podcast… won’t be listening to you anymore! this is just sad. smh,” one user wrote.

A slew of other tweets mocked the show, adding to the backlash.

“This is abhorrent!”

“I already knew this podcast was garbage, but this proves it beyond a shadow of a doubt.”

“This is a low score.”

I’m not sure why you’d do something like this.”

Several others agreed, calling for the podcast to be terminated in lieu of the episode.

“I’m enraged.

Why would you give her a chance to speak?

“Call her daddy” is no longer an option.

“Can we get Call Her Daddy off the air right now?”

“lmao, delete the entire podcast”

Others agreed, and tried to make the hashtag (hashtag)BOYCOTTCALLHERDADDY trend so that listeners wouldn’t tune in.

The interview comes as the actress releases Things I Should Have Said, a new bombshell book in which she makes a series of shocking claims about growing up with Britney Spears.

Britney was placed under involuntary conservatorship in February 2008, following a period of public breakdowns and personal problems.

After Britney was finally able to give testimony about what she’d been through and her current state after more than a decade, the case was finally dismissed last year by a judge.

Jamie Lynn’s book, which was released on Tuesday, details what led to Britney’s conservatorship, including claims that she was “disturbed” at the time.

Jamie Lynn and her mother considered living with Britney in Malibu while working on her Nickelodeon show Zoey 101, but ultimately decided against it, she wrote…

