After Jason Oppenheim’s departure, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause sends an empowering New Year’s message: ‘Manifest Everything.’

After Jason Oppenheim’s split, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause sends out an empowering New Year’s message: ‘Manifest Everything.’

Chrishell Stause is holding her head high after splitting from her boss, Jason Oppenheim, earlier this month.

“Welcoming the new year with the knowledge that having a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone is the key to success in life.”

“On Thursday, December 30th, the 40-year-old Selling Sunsetstar wrote on Instagram.

“I wish you all the best in 2022, and remember to BELIEVE in what you want for yourself.

When life shuts a door in your face, re-open it.

It’s a door… That’s how they work! We’ve got this! Happy New Year!”

Stause credited “Queen Reba McEntire for the quote inspo,” posting a photo of herself standing by the Oppenheim Group’s celebratory bell.

The Dancing With the Stars season 29 alum and the 44-year-old real estate broker made their relationship public in July while on vacation in Europe with fellow Selling Sunset cast members.

“Chrishell and I became close friends, and it’s turned into an amazing relationship,” Oppenheim said at the time in a statement to Us Weekly.

“I love her very much, and we’re very happy together.”

Four months later, the California native described the “transition” from friendship to something more between him and Stause.

He told Us exclusively in November that he was in love with the former soap opera actress and that “we had been so open about what we were looking for with each other because we had become close friends.”

“She was familiar with my dating life, and we would almost joke about our dating lives, what we were looking for, and such.”

The pair’s friendship provided a strong foundation for their romantic relationship, but they eventually realized they had opposing visions for their futures.

The costars called it quits on December 21, according to Us.

“Some of their close friends are definitely surprised,” a source said of the couple’s split.

“They aren’t going around bragging about their breakup to everyone.”

… Those who surrounded them assumed they were headed for marriage, not a breakup.”

The insider added that Stause and Oppenheim “had great chemistry” and “cared [for]and loved” each other.

Oppenheim made headlines shortly after the news of the breakup broke.

