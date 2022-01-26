After Jaylan Mobley’s Teen Mom Debut, Leah Messer Shares Rare Insight Into Her Romance With Him.

After Jaylan Mobley’s Teen Mom Debut, Leah Messer Offers Rare Insight Into Her Romance With Him.

Teen Mom Family Vacation’s Leah Messer gushed about her boyfriend during a recent interview with E! News.

She described him as “absolutely perfect.”

In her relationship, Leah Messer has just taken a big step forward.

Despite the fact that the Teen Mom 2 star and Jaylan Mobley became Instagram friends in September, fans have yet to see the two interact on television.

In the month of January,

During a casual FaceTime conversation on the 25th episode of Teen Mom Family Vacation, the reality star revealed new details about her romance.

“We have a life coach here,” she explained to Jaylan, “and I’m trying not to be as guarded.”

“I’m making an effort to appreciate your generosity.”

I need to knock down the walls, but I’m afraid to do so.”

“I’m not planning on doing this on a temporary basis,” Jaylan replied.

I haven’t been in a relationship in a long time, so this isn’t just for fun.

I intend to stay here for a long time.”

Following consultation with Dr.

Leah felt at ease inviting her boyfriend on the trip because of Cheyenne Bryant.

And yes, he is expected to appear in future episodes.

“My name is Dr.

Cheyenne was instrumental in lowering my guard and allowing me to trust him,” Leah told E! News exclusively earlier this month.

“Like, it’s all right.”

He is concerned with your well-being.

“He’s coming for you, so let him,” I said.

“He’s perfect in every way.”

She went on to say, “I’m not going to lie.”

“He embodies all of the qualities I was looking for in a man.”

I’m not sure if there will ever be another because he’s so good with my kids.”

Earlier in the episode, Leah confided in Ashley Siren about her trust issues.

After being in relationships where men cheated on her, the Teen Mom 2 star admitted it was difficult to trust men completely.

At the same time, she expressed her gratitude for Jaylan’s contributions to her life.

“The chemistry is there,” says the narrator.

She stated, “There is a connection.”

“When we get together, we have a lot of fun.”

More photos of Leah and Jaylan can be found by scrolling down.

Also, Teen Mom Family Vacation airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

It’s the image that started it all!

Leah Messer sparked romance rumors after posting a PDA photo with an unknown man on January 10, 2021.

Later, E! News confirmed the information…

