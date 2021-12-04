After Jennifer Lopez’s split, Alex Rodriguez will spend the holidays with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and daughters: ‘1 Big Happy Family.’

After Jennifer Lopez’s split, Alex Rodriguez will spend Christmas with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and daughters: ‘1 Big Happy Family.’

After his split from Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis spend “a lot of time together” with their daughters, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“When they’re together, it’s like they’re one big happy family,” the source says, adding that the former MLB player, 46, gets along “well” with Scurtis’ new husband, Angel Nicolas.

“[The men’s] relationship has evolved into a friendship in which they mutually support each other.”

There isn’t any bad blood in that place.”

“All plan on spending Christmas together,” the source adds, referring to the blended family’s Thanksgiving celebrations last month.

Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, are the retired athlete’s children. Scurtis, 48, is the father of Natasha and Ella.

(Scurtis is the mother of Camilla, who was born in 2016 to her and Nicolas.)

After calling off his engagement to the 52-year-old “Jenny From the Block” singer in April, Rodriguez has been “in the picture a lot more now.”

“He’s single and not in a committed relationship, so he has more downtime — and [he]genuinely enjoys hanging out with his family,” the source says, adding that Rodriguez “usually” invites his ex-wife and the Miami relator to join him and the girls when they’re doing “something fun.”

In the late 1990s, the former New York Yankees player met Scurtis and married in 2002.

The former psychology teacher filed for divorce in July 2008, citing “emotional abandonment” and “martial misconduct” as her reasons.

Rodriguez was accused by Scurtis of having an inappropriate relationship with Madonna while she was married to Guy Ritchie at the time, but Madonna denied the allegations in a statement at the time.

The ex-boyfriends, on the other hand, appear to have put their differences aside and remained close for the sake of their daughters.

“Alex and Cynthia have a wonderful relationship as parents.

“They’re doing well,” a source tells Us.

“Alex is a hands-on dad who will always prioritize his daughters.

number one.”

While Scurtis rekindled his love for Nicholas, the retired baseball player hasn’t had the same luck.

In 2009, Rodriguez dated Kate Hudson for seven months before splitting up in December.

He had a three-year relationship with Torrie Wilson, which ended in February 2015, after dating Cameron Diaz from 2010 to 2011.

