After Jesy Nelson left Little Mix, Jade Thirlwall joined Harry Styles’ team and has already recorded solo music.

LITTLE MIX may be keeping quiet about their impending hiatus, but the wheels are in motion for each of the girls to become major stars in their own right.

And, after signing to the same management company as superstars Harry Styles and Mark Ronson, I can exclusively reveal that Jade Thirlwall is the latest of the trio to start making moves on her own.

“Earlier this year, Jade had a series of meetings with Full Stop Management and she’s now signed on the dotted line,” an insider said.

“They believe she will become a huge star, similar to what Harry has become since One Direction’s hiatus.”

“Jade has a plethora of solo music ideas, and she’s already recorded some incredible songs that have impressed industry executives.”

“Along with music, she’s making plans for more TV appearances, and there’s no doubt she’ll go on to be a mega-star in her own right.”

Jade is still extremely close with her Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, and the three of them are all behind the scenes supporting one another.

“For all three of them, it’s going to be a really exciting time.”

In March, I told you about Leigh-Anne’s signing with Tap Music Management, the same company that helped Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding launch their careers.

Leigh-Anne has landed a major presenting role as the host of the Mobo Awards, in addition to her new Christmas film, Boxing Day.

Munya Chawawa will perform with her on December 5 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Little Mix will embark on their twice-postponed Confetti Tour in April 2022, before splitting up later that year.

Jesy Nelson, a former bandmate, will release her debut solo album around the same time.

Following a rocky start after the release of Boyz, Jesy will kick off next year with a new single from the band.

“Jesy’s next single has been penciled in for mid to late January,” a source added.

It’s safe to say things haven’t gone according to plan so far, but the New Year may usher in a new era for Jesy.

“She’s already halfway through the album, and plans to perform at the Brit Awards in February are in the works.”

