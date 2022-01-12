After John Mulaney’s divorce, Anna Marie Tender intends to freeze her eggs: ‘New Things’ Are Ahead

After John Mulaney’s divorce, Anna Marie Tender plans to freeze her eggs: ‘New Things’ Are Ahead

Following her split from John Mulaney, Anna Marie Tendler may reconsider having children.

“There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door,” the 36-year-old artist told Harper’s Bazaar on Tuesday, January 11.

So now that it doesn’t feel like such a closed door, it’s something I think about a lot.”

While married to the 39-year-old Saturday Night Live alum in 2014, the Connecticut native “always [held]partnership above having children.”

“I feel lucky that I get to be on the cusp of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they’ll go,” the lampshade artisan told the outlet.

“There’s definitely something thrilling about that.”

Mulaney began dating Olivia Munn in May 2021, the same month he announced his breakup with Tendler, according to Us Weekly.

In November 2021, the 41-year-old Newsroom alum gave birth to son Malcolm, her first child with the comedian.

The John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch star captioned his baby boy’s Instagram debut the following month, “Meet Malcolm Hip Mulaney.”

“He has the rest of his life ahead of him.

He hasn’t even attempted seltzer.

I adore him and everything about him.

“Merry Christmas.”

In a December 2021 post, Munn referred to the baby as her “Golden Ox,” adding, “Malcolm Hip Mulaney.”

“Merry Christmas!”

Mulaney previously stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that while children are “awesome,” he “loved” his job and his then-partner too much to welcome his own.

“I love spending so much time with my wife, and we have a really fortunate life,” the actor said at the time.

“I get to travel and do stand-up comedy, and we have such a great relationship.”

It’s just not something I’d like to change.”

This month, he and Tendler divorced.

The end of her relationship and what has “transpired” since, the makeup artist told Harper’s Bazaar, “has been totally shocking and… surreal,” adding, “In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the pinnacle.”

