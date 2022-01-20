After joining Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks made a pricey vow.

After joining Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks made a costly promise.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham struggled to make ends meet in the years before they joined Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks had to work long hours outside of music writing and recording.

Nicks began making more money than she ever had when she joined the band.

She made a promise to herself at that point about not spending money.

When Buckingham and Nicks moved to LA, they had high expectations.

They had a record deal and collaborated on their debut album with a group of talented musicians.

After their album’s failure, their label dropped them, shattering all of their dreams.

“Lindsey went back to writing his angst-filled songs [like “So Afraid”), and I went back to being a waitress: ‘Can I get you anything? More coffee? Some cake?'” Nicks said in Stephen Davis’ book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks.

“That was fine with me; I didn’t mind working as a waitress — but we couldn’t believe it! We thought we’d made it! Famous people had played on our record! We were living the highlife! We were stunned!”

Buckingham was undecided about joining Fleetwood Mac when they received an invitation.

Nicks stomped her foot.

‘Lindsey, we’re starving to death here,’ I said.

We can always leave if we don’t like them.'”

Nicks and Buckingham began receiving a weekly salary of (dollar)200 as soon as they joined the band.

The band also covered some of their rent arrears.

Nicks and Buckingham’s relationship problems were quickly alleviated with the money.

“Lindsey and I were about to break up when Fleetwood Mac asked us to join,” Nicks said.

“But then I got a place on Hollywood Boulevard, and he moved back in with me, and we rekindled our relationship.”

Things were looking up between us.

We weren’t fighting over money; we had a nice place to live, and we were going to work every day with these hilariously funny English people, making great music.”

Nicks admitted that she had no idea what to do with their newfound fortune.

“We were paid in cash, two hundred dollars a week for each of us,” she explained, “so I had hundred dollar bills all over.”

“And we didn’t even do it because we hadn’t spent any money in five years…

