After Josh Duggar, a family friend, was found guilty of child pornography charges, Bringing Up Bates was canceled after ten seasons.

BRINGING UP Bates has been canceled after ten seasons of following Gil and Kelly Bates and their 19 children.

The shocking news was shared with loyal viewers on the show’s official Instagram.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned because in 2022 we will be focusing our programming on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon,” the statement read.

“When Bringing Up Bates first aired, the show was focused on parents with 19 teenagers and younger children,” it continued.

As the family grew, the cameras were there to capture the love, laughs, and big life moments.

“Thank you, Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, for allowing viewers into your home for the past ten seasons.”

“We look forward to continuing to uplift you with our future programming,” the statement continued, thanking fans.

“Wow I am so upset! Canceled the best show on TV!” one follower wrote in the comments section after hearing the unexpected news.

“Not happy about this,” said another, while another asked, “Why would you do this?”

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.