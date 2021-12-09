After Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography, Derick Dillard reacted.

Derick Dillard explained why he went to the trial — and reacted to the news — after Josh Duggar was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Following the verdict, Dillard, 32, who is married to Jill Duggar, told People, “We just wanted to see the facts for ourselves, among other things.”

“The United States of America is the best country for getting justice.”

According to local news outlet KNWA, the former reality star, 33, was convicted on Thursday, one week after his trial began. Duggar will be sentenced at a later date, but he faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of (dollar)250,000 for each charge.

After their son’s arrest without bail in April, his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, issued a statement to Us Weekly.

“We are grateful for your continued prayers for our family during this difficult time.

“The charges leveled against Joshua today are grave,” they said in a statement.

“It is our hope that the truth, whatever it may be, will be revealed and that everything will be resolved as soon as possible.”

We continue to pray for Josh and Anna’s family.”

Jinger Duggar, Josh’s sister, reflected in the same month on how Josh’s previous scandals had helped them strengthen their family over the years.

“Because of that, and in spite of that, I guess you could say,” the 27-year-old author of Hope We Hold told Us in April.

“I’ll never forget how I felt that day.”

And I believe that everything that happens in our lives is made more difficult by the fact that we live in the public eye. It’s no longer just about dealing with these issues inwardly; you also have to give an answer to the world.

That makes it a lot more difficult to get through.”

When his molestation scandal was revealed in 2015, the political activist made headlines.

Josh was accused of molesting five girls between the ages of 14 and 15, including some of his sisters, between 2002 and 2003.

TLC announced that the Duggar family would no longer be featured on their network due to the Arkansas native’s recent legal issues.

“TLC isn’t going to make anything.

