After Josh Duggar was jailed, his sister Joy-Anna and her husband ‘pray’ for his wife Anna and child sex abuse victims.

JOY-ANNA Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth have slammed her brother Josh, saying they are “praying” for his wife Anna.

Josh, 33, a former cast member of Counting On, was sentenced to prison last week after being convicted of two counts of child pornography.

Joy-Anna, 24, and Austin, 24, released a joint statement on social media just days after the disgraced star was sentenced.

“As you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds regarding Josh over the last year,” they wrote on Instagram Stories.

“We were able to observe the trial and hear the evidence firsthand.

“We agree with the court’s decision and are grateful to the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and prevent child sexual abuse material.”

“Our hearts break for all CSAM [child sexual abuse material]victims,” the couple, who attended the trial several times last week, added.

Anna and her children are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Josh and his wife Anna have seven children, all of whom have been supportive of him during the trial.

The eldest Duggar son was convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography.

The ex-reality star was taken into custody immediately following the announcement of the verdict.

When the verdict was read in court, the 33-year-old returned his gaze to his family.

Josh was “teary-eyed” and “solemn” as he was cuffed, according to a reporter at the scene for The Sun.

As he was being taken away, the Counting On star paused to tell his wife Anna, 33, that he “loved” her.

Jim Bob, the family patriarch, consoled Josh’s wife Anna, though neither of them appeared to be upset.

Josh’s sentencing is expected to be scheduled in four months, according to Judge Timothy L Brooks.

Following the verdict, Joy-Anna’s sister Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, expressed their disappointment, stating that the trial “felt like a funeral.”

“There is no such thing as an exception to the rule of law.”

It is applicable to everyone, regardless of wealth, status, affiliations, gender, race, or any other factor,” Jill and Derick wrote on their family website.

Meanwhile, Jim Bob and Michelle said they’ll “always love” Josh, and their daughter Jessa slammed child sex abuse as “evil” in the aftermath of the verdict.

Jana, the family’s eldest daughter, was recently charged with endangering the welfare of a child, which dealt another blow to the family…

