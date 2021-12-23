After Josh Duggar was sentenced to prison for child pornography crimes, the Duggar family held a happy Christmas celebration.

After Josh was sentenced to prison for child pornography, the Duggar family held a happy Christmas celebration.

INSIDE the Duggar family’s joyous Christmas celebrations following the sentencing of their eldest sibling Josh to prison on child pornography charges.

Following their brother’s guilty verdict earlier this month, the siblings have been active on social media.

Despite Josh’s absence from the holiday celebrations, the rest of the family appears to be going ahead with their Christmas plans.

Jinger, 27, posted a sweet photo of herself and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, posing in front of Christmas trees.

While out and about in Los Angeles, the couple dressed up in fancy attire and posed for a romantic photo together.

The Counting On actress wore a conservative green gown with velvet fabric that reached down to her wrists and calves.

Her hair was parted slightly to the side and clipped back, and she completed the look with maroon pumps to match her green dress.

She smiled as she stood close to her husband, her left hand lightly resting on his suit-draped chest.

Jeremy, 34, wore a crisp, dark suit with a turtleneck underneath and black dress shoes for his part in the sweet photo.

He had most of his hair gelled to one side with a deep part, and his big smile for the camera matched that of his wife.

Jinger captioned the photo with “Merry Christmas” and an emoji of a Christmas tree.

Joy-Anna, her younger sister, also spent an evening with her family viewing holiday lights, sharing a series of photos on Instagram.

The reality star posed with her husband, Austin Forsyth, and their two children, Gideon, three, and Evelyn, one, in one photo.

As the family-of-four smiled at the camera, a portion of the festive display in the background was captured.

The TV star made sure to get some close-up shots of her kids having fun at the outing, zooming in on her daughter’s enthralled expression as she looked around at the festive scene.

The little girl was dressed in a light pink puffy jacket with a pink unicorn hood from her sweatshirt underneath to keep her head warm.

Another shot showed the little one looking around, wide-eyed, as she admired the delectable treats her parents were enjoying.

While their oldest child walked around the attractions, Gideon stayed close to her father in a baby carrier.

On a pony ride, Joy-Anna captured a photo of the youngster smiling at the camera.

The 24-year-old mom also shared a video of her family walking through the exhibit and taking in the sights.

“Christmas lights, horseback riding, and funnel cakes,” she captioned the photo.

I think the kids had a good time!

