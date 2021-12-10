After Josh Duggar’s child porn conviction, Jill Duggar says, ‘Nobody Is Above the Law.’ ‘His Family Is Suffering,’ she says.

Her silence has been broken.

After her brother Josh Duggar was found guilty in his child pornography trial, Jill Duggar spoke out about it.

On Thursday, December 9, the 30-year-old Growing Up Duggar coauthor wrote on her and husband Derick Dillard’s blog, “Today was difficult for our family.”

“Our hearts break for the children who have been abused or exploited in any way.

We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and others who work to protect children and hold those responsible for their exploitation accountable.”

“Nobody is above the law,” the former Counting On star continued.

It is applicable to everyone, regardless of their wealth, status, affiliations, gender, race, or other factors.

The people of Arkansas’ Western District made that clear in their decision today.

As Christians, we believe that at the foot of the cross, we are all equal, and that we are all equal under the law.”

“Whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed on the housetops,” Jill and her husband, 32, continued, citing a verse from Luke’s chapter in which disciples were warned, “Whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed on the housetops.”

“We had been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court,” the couple, who married in 2014, added.

We believe the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt, after seeing all of the evidence as it was presented.”

Before Josh, 33, was officially convicted on Thursday, the Arkansas native and recent law school graduate attended parts of the trial.

Following his arrest in April, a jury found him guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and (dollar)250,000 in fines for each count if convicted.

Soon after his wife, Anna Duggar, announced her seventh pregnancy in early April, news of the political activist’s arrest broke.

Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 2, are the couple’s children.

Anna, 33, remained by her husband’s side throughout the trial.

,.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Jill Duggar Says ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’ After Josh Duggar’s Child Porn Conviction: ‘His Family Is Suffering’