After Josh Duggar's conviction, the Duggar family got together to celebrate Christmas.

Despite their recent string of controversies, including Josh Duggar’s recent trial verdict, the Duggar family got into the holiday spirit.

Jana Duggar shared a video montage with her Instagram followers, captioned “Christmas Day,” showing how she and her relatives celebrated the holiday in Tonintown, Arkansas. The carol “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” played in the background as the family opened presents around a festive tree.

In subsequent videos, the 31-year-old former TLC star documented more details from Christmas Day, including one in which a handful of her 18 siblings performed on violin and piano.

Jana captioned the video, “We’re all a little rusty, but it was fun trying to play together!”

A throwback video featuring James Duggar, Jeremy Duggar, Jed Duggar, Jason Duggar, and Justin Duggar singing together was released.

Jana gushed, “I’m so proud of these boys!”

After their recent ups and downs in the spotlight, the big brood was all smiles for the special occasion.

Josh, 33, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography on two counts earlier this month after his arrest in April.

He has yet to be sentenced, but each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of (dollar)250,000.

Jana’s holiday footage did not include Josh and his wife, Anna Duggar.

Madyson, the couple’s seventh child, was born in October, and the couple also has Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 24 months.

Following the conclusion of the trial, Josh and Anna Duggar’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, asked fans to pray for them.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the couple said, “This entire ordeal has been very grievous.”

“God’s grace has sustained us today, thanks to so many people’s love and prayers.”

Anyone who has been harmed by [child sexual abuse material]has our hearts and prayers.”

“As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children,” the couple continued.

Josh previously made headlines in 2015 when he was accused of molesting five girls between the ages of 14 and 15 between 2002 and 2003.

At the time, she was one of the victims.

