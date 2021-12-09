After Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, he told his wife Anna Duggar that he loved her, but Anna remained’stoic.’

After a guilty verdict, Josh Duggar told his wife Anna Duggar that he loved her, but Anna remained’stoic.’

On December, Josh Duggar’s trial came to an end.

The verdict was announced on September 9, 2021, by the judge.

Josh Duggar was found guilty on both counts of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material by a jury.

Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, remained “stoic” after hearing the bad news, according to reports, and her husband, too, appeared teary-eyed in the aftermath of the verdict.

This is how the Duggars are said to have reacted.

Josh Duggar’s trial began in November 2021, following his arrest in April 2021 on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material by federal agents.

Agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided his car lot, Wholesale Motorcars, in 2019, where he allegedly downloaded the material.

The jury reached a decision on Dec. 15 after more than a week of court appearances.

Josh Duggar was found guilty on two counts of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material by a jury, according to The Sun.

So, what’s next for Josh and the rest of the Duggar family? Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, supported him throughout the allegations and trial.

Jim Bob Duggar, James Duggar, Justin Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Jill Duggar, and Jessa Duggar were among the Duggar family members who attended the trial.

Josh’s crimes could take up to four months to be sentenced, and he could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the judge.

Until then, the judge ordered him to be held in solitary confinement.

After being found GUILTY, Josh Duggar tears up and tells his wife Anna, "I love you."

Several members of the Duggar family were present at the trial to hear the verdict in Josh Duggar’s case.

Josh was “teary-eyed but not crying” in court when the judge read the guilty verdict, according to The Sun, and he looked over at his family while handcuffed.

He also appeared “solemn” after hearing the verdict, according to the reporter.

Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, was described as “completely stoic” when she heard the news, according to the reporter.

As he exited the courtroom, Josh also told Anna that he loved her.

Jim Bob Duggar is said to have hugged Anna after that.

Justin Duggar reportedly cried after hearing the guilty verdict, according to the Sun.

Anna, Jim Bob, Justin, and Justin’s wife, Claire Spivey, all left the trial together, refusing to answer any of the journalists’ questions.

Anna didn’t look good as she walked out of the courthouse in photos…

