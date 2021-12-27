After Josh’s guilty verdict, Duggar rebels Jinger and Jill skip the family’s Christmas day celebrations while the other sisters go.

Jinger and Jill Duggar spent the holidays away from their siblings, just weeks after Josh Duggar was convicted of child pornography.

Meanwhile, Jana Duggar shared a series of sweet Instagram videos of herself, James, Jessa, and Joy-Anna enjoying the holiday with their families at their Tonitown, Arkansas home.

The extended family members unwrap and enjoy their Christmas gifts in the videos, as well as gather around the piano for a family sing-a-long and a holiday feast.

After the oldest Duggar sibling, Josh, 33, was found guilty of child pornography charges, everyone was all smiles, as if they were trying to put the drama of the previous few months behind them.

Josh was found guilty earlier this month after a nearly two-week-long trial, and each count carries a sentence of 20 years in prison.

“We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case,” Jinger and her husband said in a joint statement following the verdict.

“Justice is something for which we are grateful.”

For all those who have been wronged, we pray for more justice, vindication, protection, and healing.”

The couple then traveled to his family’s home in Downington, Pennsylvania, where they dined on traditional fare and played games such as Uno.

Jana, Jana’s sister and videographer, is fighting a legal battle of her own.

Jana was charged in September 2021 with endangering the welfare of a child, just days after her brother’s fate was decided.

At the time, the TV personality posted bail of (dollar)430.

Jana’s next court date is January 10, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., according to a clerk who spoke to The Sun.

Jana described the incident as a “scary accident” in an Instagram post.

After Jinger, Jessa, Jill, and Joy-Anna Duggar sued several media outlets and hired a powerful Los Angeles attorney to represent them, the strained sisters will be forced to reunite at some point.

Josh was accused of molesting five minor girls in a leaked 2006 police report, which prompted the former 19 Kids And Counting stars to file a lawsuit against In Touch Weekly and local police agencies in 2017.

The sisters initially sued In Touch’s parent company, as well as various government agencies and law firms that assisted in the publication of the allegedly confidential police files, in their initial lawsuit.

Publically, Jessa and Jill…

