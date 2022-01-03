‘After Just 30 Minutes,’ this gentle vegan skin serum may help reduce redness.

‘After Just 30 Minutes,’ this gentle vegan skin serum may help to reduce redness.

If you have dry skin in the winter (as many of us do), you know that it necessitates more hydration than usual.

Our dewy summer complexions are long gone, but irritation-induced redness can still be an issue, no matter how much you moisturize it with different products.

Even if you don’t experience the same level of dryness, the brisk cold air can certainly cause some unpleasant consequences.

We’ve long wished for a magical potion to help skin appear more even-toned during the winter months, and our dreams came true when we discovered this nourishing serum from REN Clean Skincare! It claims to help reduce the appearance of redness in just half an hour, which naturally piqued our interest.

Furthermore, it may aid in the treatment of other common problems that we face during the cold winter months — and beyond!

REN Skincare offers the EvercalmTM Redness Relief Serum for (dollar)58 with free shipping!

The star ingredient in this serum, believe it or not, is mushrooms.

This product uses white mushrooms to help relieve redness and other common types of irritation, such as flakiness or burning, caused by cold weather.

Of course, one of the most visible signs of skin irritation is redness, which this serum aims to reduce.

This product reduced redness in a clinical trial with 84 participants, including both men and women, in just 30 minutes.

While we’re willing to put in the time and effort to care for our skin, a quick fix is always a winner in our book!

This serum appears to be suitable for a variety of skin types, according to user feedback.

Plus, if you have a problem with maskne, this serum could be a lifesaver for those who have to wear a face mask all day at work.

It’s critical to stay safe during these trying times — and to maintain a healthy complexion!

This serum may help infuse more in just one week, in addition to reducing redness.

