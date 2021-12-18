After just one season, HBO Max has canceled the classic sitcom reboot.

After just one season, HBO Max has canceled the reboot of a classic sitcom.

HBO Maxpremiered a reboot of the classic sitcom Head of the Class just a few weeks ago.

The full first season premiered on the streaming platform a month ago, and the show has since ended.

Head of the Class was a reboot of the 1986 sitcom of the same name starring Howard Hesseman of WKRP in Cincinnati fame, from showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, with executive Bill Lawrence on board for some talented influence.

The reboot brought back one original cast member, Robin Givens, who reprised her role as Darlene Hayward, but the plot remained the same as the original.

Update: ‘Head of the Class’ at HBO Max has been canceled https:t.coOkOx8A8L8t

According to Deadline, HBO Max stated in a statement, “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class.”

“We were honored to collaborate with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring such a beloved series back to life, and we appreciate their hard work and dedication, as well as that of the outstanding cast.”

The show follows a group of gifted or “overachieving” high school students who are more concerned with their grades than with their learning experience.

Alicia Gomez, Isabella’s teacher, steps in to encourage the students to live more and worry less about their grades.

According to Deadline, the show is only the second to be canceled by HBO Max, following Generation earlier this year.

Head of the Class, on the other hand, was HBO Max’s only original multi-camera sitcom and one of the few aimed at teenagers.

On Rotten Tomatoes, 67 percent of people gave the reboot a positive review.

The cancellation also raises questions about the advantages of releasing a show weekly rather than all at once.

Resurrected sitcoms and series from the past haven’t fared well on streaming platforms.

Disney(plus) canceled their Turner and Hooch reboot starring Josh Peck in 2021, while Peacock’s Punky Brewster experiment fizzled out quickly.

Still, a series being canceled after only a month on streaming might be a new high.

