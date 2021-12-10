After just one season, Netflix cancels a much-anticipated science fiction show.

A long-awaited science fiction series on Netflix has been canceled after only one season.

Netflix has abruptly canceled Cowboy Bebop’s long-awaited live-action adaptation after only one season.

Cowboy Bebop, starring John Cho, is a Netflix adaptation of a popular anime series, but what made the original so beloved didn’t translate to the Netflix adaptation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode season has accumulated 74 million viewing hours worldwide since its premiere in November.

It debuted at No. 19 on Netflix and quickly rose to the top of the Top 10 chart, but viewership dropped nearly 59% the following week.

On the Bebop, Cho plays Spike Spiegel, a bounty-hunting “cowboy” who teams up with Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir).

They meet Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) and Radical Edward (Eden Perkins) over the course of the series, as well as a corgi who is more important than he appears.

While the original anime is regarded as a classic, Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is just the latest in a long line of live-action adaptations, such as Ghost in the Shell and Netflix’s film Death Note, that argue that these stories should be kept in the realm of animation.

Cowboy Bebop, a Netflix original series, was met with mixed reviews by critics and fans alike.

The series didn’t get bad reviews, but it didn’t wow anyone either.

The original series debuted on the streamer at the same time, causing unflattering comparisons to emerge.

As BGR points out, some of the feedback dubbed the adaptation “Netflix bloat” that was “worse than CW quality.” It was also one of the few entries on Rotten Tomatoes that received 50 percent and 53 percent approval from critics and fans, respectively.

In the end, the outlet cited The Daily Beast’s review of Netflix’s offering.

“Unfortunately, the show’s only link to the source material is purely aesthetic.

It looks like the world, and it can sometimes feel like it, too, when the energy is high, bullets are flying, or new characters are introduced,” the review says.

“However, the new Cowboy Bebop is so inefficient and misguided as a whole that the notion that it could share the same DNA as its predecessor is absurd.”

The original is simply in a different weight class in terms of stakes.”

Netflix Cancels Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Series After Just 1 Season