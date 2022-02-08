After Kang So-Yeon’s K-Pop career ended, she was frequently told that her life was a ‘failure.’

Kang So-Yeon’s ‘Single’s Inferno’: After her K-Pop career ended, she was frequently told that her life was a ‘failure.’

After appearing on Netflix’s reality series Single’s Inferno, Kang So-yeon gained a lot of attention.

Fans have even dug deeper into her past and discovered that she was once a K-pop idol.

Kang struggled in the K-pop industry and recently opened up about it.

She also mentioned that after her music career ended, she received a lot of negative feedback.

Kang tried her hand at the entertainment industry when she was in her twenties.

She made her debut as a singer in the K-pop group WE in 2011. Kang was the only female member of the four-member group.

Rosie was another stage name she used.

Kang revealed in a new Qandamp;A video on her YouTube channel that she trained for 5 years before making her debut.

WE released one mini-album and one full-length album over the course of their career.

They released two singles, one called “Rainy” and the other “Party.”

The music videos for these songs, as well as videos of the group promoting on music shows, are still available on YouTube.

Despite the fact that WE set out to gain Korean fans, Kang revealed that the group ended up attracting a lot more foreign fans.

“People holding our placards were foreigners when we performed at a music show,” she explained.

Despite this, WE disbanded not long after.

“We had a good time while it lasted,” she said, “but our company couldn’t keep releasing albums.”

“I’m grateful that we’re getting some attention again.”

The competition in K-pop is fierce, as it is in many other entertainment industries around the world.

Every year, a large number of bands make their debut, but only a select few make it to the top.

However, Kang revealed that not everyone was understanding of her situation after her group disbanded.

“I was told many times that my life was a failure,” she explained.

“They’d say things like, ‘You weren’t a singer,’ ‘That wasn’t even real music,’ and ‘Anyone can claim to be a musician.'”

However, Kang has recently received more positive feedback from fans.

Some even reached out to tell her how much they enjoyed WE’s music in the past.

Kang’s image is aided by his past as a K-pop idol.

Singles viewers

