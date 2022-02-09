After Kanye West accuses her of relying on nannies to raise her children, Kim Kardashian plays with them with Play-Doh and Legos.

After Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of relying on nannies to raise her children, she plays with them with Play-Doh and Legos.

Kim’s four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, were recently accused by the rapper, 44, of being raised by nannies.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kim subtly retaliated against her ex by spending quality time with their children.

The founder of SKIMS displayed colorful Play-Doh pots, various rolling pins, and even personalized placemats with her children’s names on them.

Kim captioned the adorable photo on her Instagram Stories, “The cutest best smelling play dough ever.”

The group then moved on to playing with Legos, with Kim proudly sharing a photo of their finished product, a Yoda model from Star Wars.

Kanye took aim at Kim’s parenting abilities in a scathing verse of his new song, Eazy, earlier this month.

He rapped that he “watched four kids for like five hours today,” reiterating his previous claim that he was barred from spending time with his children.

“I got love for the nannies,” he continued, “but real family is better. The cameras watch the kids, so stop taking the credit.”

“When you give ’em everything, they only want more Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores Rich-a** kids, this ain’t your mama’s house,” she says.

“Climb up on your brother’s shoulders and get that Top Ramen out,” says the narrator.

Over the weekend, Kanye intensified his verbal attacks, accusing her of “kidnapping” their daughter Chicago and accusing him of stealing and doing drugs.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” Kanye wrote in all caps alongside a screenshot of a text message from him asking for Kim’s phone number.

“I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING,” he said.

“NOW I’M BEING CHARGED WITH HITTING HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MEN’S LIVES WHETHER IT’S GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP,” the post continued.

“I’M NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE,” Kanye said.

Kim’s sisters, Khloe and Kendall, have unfollowed the rapper on Instagram as a result of his latest comments.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote in response to Kanye’s claims.

“As the primary provider and caregiver for…

