After Kanye West demanded an apology for Travis Scott, Billie Eilish responded.

Billie Eilish Reacts to Kanye West’s Demand for Travis Scott’s Apology

Billie Eilish has responded to Kanye West’s demand that she apologize for what he believes was her shading Travis Scott at one of her concerts, saying that Ye has it all wrong.

“Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler!” wrote West on Instagram.

West went even further in his caption, pleading with Eilish to apologize or he would pull out of performing at Coachella later this year.

“Come on, Billie, we love you so much.”

Please extend an apology to Trav and the families of those who have died.

This was not supposed to happen.

Yes, Trav will be with me at Coachella, but I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Soon after West’s post, Eilish, who will also perform at Coachella in April, responded in the comments section, saying, “literally never said a thing about Travis. was just helping a fan.”

Eilish asked a distressed fan if they needed an inhaler during her May 5 concert in Atlanta.

She also asked people not to crowd around the fan, saying, “We’re looking after our people, hold on.”

I wait for everyone to be fine before continuing.”

Many interpreted those remarks as a jab at Scott, who came under fire after continuing to perform despite mayhem at his Astroworld concert in Houston last November, where ten people died in a “chaotic event,” according to officials.

Scott spoke out for the first time about a month after the Astroworld tragedy, in an hour-long interview, denying knowing that people were in pain while he performed.

“I didn’t realize it until minutes before the press conference.”

