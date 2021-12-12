After Kanye West ’embarrassed’ Kim Kardashian with concert pleas, she immediately filed to become legally single.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West IMMEDIATELY after he ’embarrassed’ her with concert pleas.

After Kanye West “embarrassed her” with concert pleas, KIM Kardashian filed to become legally single.

Kim filed paperwork to remove West from her last name after Kanye begged her to “run right back” to him.

Kim, 41, began filing for divorce from Kanye at the beginning of this year, but the two aren’t officially divorced yet, despite Kim’s new romance with Pete Davidson.

“This is absolutely true regarding Kim filing documents to become legally single and change her last name back to just Kardashian,” an insider confirmed to Hollywood Life.

According to the source, Kanye’s concert with Drake on Thursday night was the final straw for Kim.

“As soon as he put her on the spot and embarrassed her in front of their children and family by saying, ‘Run back to me Kimberly,'” they said.

Kim attended the show with her children Saint, 6, and North, 8, as well as Kendall Jenner.

Kim “needed to take action right away,” according to the insider, and she called her lawyer.

“She didn’t see any other option,” they said.

Kanye is not only upsetting Kim and her family, but his words are also confusing their children.”

Kim’s children, according to a Hollywood Life source, are now old enough to “understand what he’s saying and what’s going on.”

Kim’s marital status can be changed by becoming legally single, while she and Ye work out the remaining details of their divorce, such as child custody and property division.

Despite a source claiming over the summer that Kim had no plans to change her name, the mother of four is said to have requested to drop the name West and return to her maiden name, Kardashian.

Kanye went the route of legally changing his name before Kim, and a judge granted his request on August 24, 2021.

Laura Wasser, a divorce specialist known for her experiences with celebrity marriages, has earned the moniker “Disso Queen.” Disso means “marriage dissolution.”

She also assisted Kim in divorcing her second husband, Kris Humphries, in 2011.

Wasser is the managing partner of the firm Wasser Cooperman andamp; Mandles, which specializes in family law.

The 53-year-old lawyer is the founder of It’s Over Easy, an online divorce service.

All’s Fair with… and All’s Fair with… are two podcasts hosted by the Los Angeles-based attorney.

