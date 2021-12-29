After Kanye West purchased a house across the street from her (dollar)60 million mansion, Kim Kardashian flaunts her abs while posing with her four children.

After Kanye West bought a house across the street from her (dollar)60 million mansion, Kim Kardashian flaunts her abs while posing with her four children.

KIM Kardashian posed for a Skims photoshoot with her four children after Kanye West purchased a house across the street from her (dollar)60 million mansion.

In the adorable family photos, the 41-year-old KUWTK star flaunted her abs in a black fuzzy crop top and high-waisted sweat pants.

Kim smiled as she cuddled North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, her and Kanye’s children.

In other photos, the reality star kissed Saint on the lips and wrestled with North as the child climbed onto her back.

The holiday photos, which were taken by Donna Trope and posted on Skims’ Instagram account on Tuesday evening, were noticeably missing Kanye.

The 44-year-old Donda rapper recently made his most public show of support for Kim by spending (dollar)4.5 million on a home across the street from her Hidden Hills compound in Los Angeles.

He reportedly paid significantly more than the asking price for the 1955 compound, which he intends to demolish and renovate.

Kanye bought the house, according to a source, in order to be closer to his children during his divorce from Kim.

Kim filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years in February.

“Kanye’s new home is a total wreck.

It was only for the location that he purchased it.

It is close to Kim and the kids.

He has a vision for the house and intends to begin construction as soon as possible.

“It’ll be family and friends,” says the narrator.

He wants to be able to spend as much time as possible with his children.

Kanye’s visits were becoming more difficult because he was only living in Malibu.”

“When he realized he could buy the house and be near his family, he jumped at the idea,” another source close to the Chicago native said.

For the sake of the children, he wants to be close by.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye earlier this month after he “embarrassed her” by begging for them to reunite during a Drake benefit concert.

“I need you to run right back to me,” the rapper rapped several times before adding, “More specifically, Kimberly.”

She also requested that the word “West” be removed from her name.

Kim has moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, despite her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

They sparked romance rumors after locking lips during Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

They went on a romantic dinner in Staten Island earlier this month and had a sweet movie date.

After spending an entire weekend with Pete in New York, she was seen leaving…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.