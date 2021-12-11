After Kanye West’s concert outburst, Kim Kardashian is said to have immediately contacted a lawyer.

Kanye West went viral after his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Thursday when he changed some of his lyrics into a plea for reconciliation with his estranged ex Kim Kardashian. During his performance of “Runaway,” West rapped, “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly.”

According to a source, Kardashian was “embarrassed” by West’s performance, which prompted the legal action.

“This is absolutely correct in terms of Kim filing documents to become legally single and change her last name back to Kardashian,” the source said.

“Kim reached her boiling point at Kanye West’s concert on Thursday night, and as soon as he put her on the spot and embarrassed her in front of their kids and family by saying, ‘Run back to me Kimberly,’ she exploded.”

Kardashian was joined by her two oldest children, North and Saint, as well as her sister Kendall Jenner, at the concert in Los Angeles.

Kardashian knew she “had to take action right away” after West’s freestyle and called her lawyer, Laura Wasser.

“She immediately called her lawyer.”

She didn’t think she had any other option.

Kanye is not only upsetting Kim and her family, but he is also confusing their children with what he says, according to the source. “Her kids are getting older and beginning to understand what he’s saying and what’s going on,” the source continued.

Despite the fact that Kardashian is currently dating SNL’s Pete Davidson, West has stated that he believes they will reconcile.

West, who gave a speech about his situation while visiting Skid Row in November, believes that God will heal his relationship with Kardashian.

“God wants you to see that everything can be redeemed,” West said at the time, according to Us Weekly.

“We’ve made mistakes in all of our relationships.”

I’ve made blunders.

I’ve done things in public that were not acceptable as a husband, but today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I’d be standing right here, I didn’t know I’d be in front of this microphone…

