After Kanye West’s diss, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson jokes about his ‘fun’ personal life while shirtless on Saturday Night Live.

Kanye West’s diss track about his ex-wife’s new man prompted the skit.

Pete, 28, made an appearance in the cold open of Saturday Night Live this week, which featured a fictitious Joe Biden fielding questions from reporters.

The comedian appeared out of nowhere, wearing sunglasses, a blazer, and nothing underneath, exposing his tattoo-covered chest.

Pete claimed to be the “real” Joe Biden during the spacey skit, and that we’re all in an alternate universe “created as a joke starting in 2016.”

“Did you really think you’d lose four times and then win when you’re 78?” Pete joked, sarcastically mocking the cast member portraying the president.

“Everyone is better off in the’real world,’ except one man: Pete Davidson,” he continued.

“Perhaps he has more fun in his own world.”

Pete made the light-hearted joke while dating Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41.

It also came as Kanye released Eazy, a new song in which the rapper made a direct threat against the comedian.

“God saved me from the crash so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye rapped.

Meanwhile, the Yeezy designer has moved on with Julia Fox, who fans believe had a background vocals credit on Eazy.

A voice can be heard sarcastically yelling “Who?” after Ye raps his line about wanting to beat up Pete, and fans on Twitter said they had receipts to prove it was Julia’s voice.

Julia, 31, and Kanye were first linked earlier this month.

The Sun exclusively revealed that Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend and Pete were recently spotted kissing on a secret LA pizza date.

However, they first met in October 2021, when Kim made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and they shared an on-screen kiss.

The two were portrayed on a magic carpet in the skit, and it appears that they never left metaphorically.

Since then, they’ve gone on a slew of seemingly sweet and budget-friendly dates.

Pete may have made a subtle reference to dating Kim on SNL for the first time.

Fans were hoping Pete would do so when the two were first linked in October.

“The fact that SNL didn’t have Pete Davidson on weekend update to talk about Kim proves it,” one joked under an Aaron Rogers skit.

“So when is there going to be a Pete and Kim reference on Weekend Update? (hashtag)snl,” another wrote.

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West, the rapper…

