After Kanye West’s enraged rants, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a PDA-filled NYC Valentine’s Day with big KISS.

After Kanye West’s furious rants, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a PDA-filled NYC Valentine’s Day with big KISS.

KIM Kardashian and Pete Davidson dined out on Valentine’s Day, despite Kanye West’s recent rants about the couple.

The KUWTK alum, 41, and comedian, 28, looked smitten as they dined at Cipriani in New York City with Kim’s best friend Lala Anthony.

Inside the restaurant, Kim and Pete were caught kissing in public for the first time, leaning in for a kiss before they sat down at the table.

The founder of SKIMS sat next to her boyfriend, with Lala across from them and their mutual friend Simon Huck nearby.

They appeared to be having a good time, laughing and chatting as they dined.

In an oversized blue puffa jacket, gray cargo pants, and gray pointed boots, Kim looked effortlessly stylish.

Pete, on the other hand, was dressed down in a khaki shirt, black pants, and chunky black and white sneakers.

Following that, the group went to a friend’s apartment in New York City to watch the Super Bowl.

Despite Kanye’s weekend tirade, in which he called Pete a “d**khead” and accused him of “destroying” their family, Kim and Pete appeared to be in good spirits.

“I DIDN’T WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER,” he wrote in a now-deleted post on Sunday.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE AND MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERE’S A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY A** VALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN FOR EVERYONE MARRIED”

In recent posts criticizing Pete, Kanye has referred to him as “Skete.”

“I WISH MY WIFE AND OUR KIDS WERE SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE WITH ME AND OUR KIDS,” he continued.

“ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W” “@kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W”

Kanye referred to Pete as a “d**khead” over the weekend and stated that the SNL star will “never” meet his four children with ex Kim.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, are their children.

When Kanye posted a photo of him and Kim out on a date last month, he slammed Pete.

“LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD,” he wrote alongside the photograph.

“I’M WONDERING IF INSTAGRAM IS GOING TO BAN MY PAGE FOR DISSEMINATING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND”

The final line appeared to allude to a joke that Pete and Hillary had made after they happened to run into each other by chance.

Kanye then leaked a text message he allegedly received from Pete, in which the actor allegedly expressed his hope that they could work out their differences.

