After Kanye West’s purchase of a (dollar)4.5 million mansion across the street, Kim Kardashian’s fans are all saying the same thing.

After Kanye West bought a mansion directly across the street from Kim Kardashian, his fans are slamming him with BRUTAL internet memes.

The rapper paid (dollar)4.5 million for the house, which he plans to demolish, and fans mocked him mercilessly.

Kanye West, 44, drew the wrath of the internet after buying the mansion directly across from Kim’s (dollar)60 million Hidden Hills compound in Los Angeles, which they previously shared.

Despite a source telling PEOPLE in late December that he bought the house in order to be closer to his children, the internet has not been shy in stating the opposite.

“Kanye outside of Kim’s house,” one Twitter user captioned a photo of Kanye wearing a creepy face mask earlier this year, implying that he’ll be keeping an eye on her.

Others speculated that Kanye’s purchase was an attempt to reclaim Kim, 41, and keep an eye on her and Pete Davidson, 28.

Another Twitter user captioned an image from the Netflix show You about obsession, “Kanye watching Pete and Kim.”

Another fan made a meme out of a photo of Kim hiding in the bushes from Kanye.

According to a People insider, Kanye will not be moving into the mansion right away, instead tearing it down first and then attempting to make it comfortable for their four children.

“Kanye’s new home is a slum.

It was only because of the location that he decided to purchase it.

On the 1955 home, a source said, “It’s near Kim and the kids.”

“He has a vision for the house and wants to get started as soon as possible.”

“It’ll be family and friends.”

He wants to be able to spend as much time with the kids as possible.

Kanye’s visits were becoming more difficult because he was only living in Malibu.”

Fans have been making jokes about Kanye’s possible proximity to Kim and, theoretically, Pete, the first man she has been linked to since filing for divorce in February.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are Kanye’s four children with the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Pete had been invited to Kris’ annual Christmas Eve bash, but he was unable to attend.

Pete and Kim did, however, have lunch together recently at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

They were spotted at the Polo Lounge cuddling up.

They also spent several days in Los Angeles over the holidays together, according to reports.

Kanye West is also said to have been invited.

During a nationwide Covid surge, the party was scaled back.

Meanwhile, Kanye West partied in Houston with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez, 22, just days after purchasing his new mansion.

His night out is just a few weeks away…

