After Kanye West’s ‘threats’ over his romance with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson jokes that he’s a “diamond in the trash.”

PETE Davidson is a scumbag.

But, in his opinion, he’s the good kind of trash.

During his first stand-up comedy set in three years, the comedian, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, joked about his incredible love life success.

Pete, 28, performed at an annual benefit concert in New York City on Tuesday night in honor of fellow comedian Patrice O’Neal, who died of a stroke caused by type 2 diabetes on November 29, 2011, just eight days before his 42nd birthday.

While the SNL star didn’t name his new girlfriend, he did give a breakdown of why women find him so attractive.

According to US Weekly, the King of Staten Island star compared himself to a discount DVD bin at a convenience store.

Pete cited films like Predator 2, Shrek Forever After, and Tropic Thunder as examples of movies that should be banned from those bins.

However, the comedian joked that a film like Tropic Thunder is a classic that shouldn’t be thrown out.

Likewise, he could be said to be the same.

“My name is Tropic Thunder.”

He teased, “I’m the diamond in the garbage.”

“It’s a bargain.”

Pete appears to have taken Kim’s heart.

The couple has been traveling between New York and Los Angeles to be with each other since they started dating after Kim’s SNL episode, and they recently took a trip to the Bahamas.

The two were caught packing on the PDA during a secret date at an LA restaurant last week, as The Sun first reported.

While waiting for their meal, the couple was seen holding hands and hugging each other inside Jon andamp; Vinny’s Italian restaurant.

After dinner, the two went to a nearby Rite-Aid Pharmacy to pick up some Thrifty brand ice cream.

According to reports, the KUWTK star and comedian boarded a private jet in the Bahamas just days before, where they spent their vacation at Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club on the Great Guana Cay in the Abaco island.

Kanye West, Kim’s ex, has threatened to “kick his a**” in a new diss track.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye rapped in a new song with The Game.

Kim increased her security detail as a result of the threat.

“She’s hired a new security team – so there was no one with any previous connection to Kanye,” an insider told Page Six recently.

“She is adamant that she will not…”

