After Khloe Kardashian wore a thong bodysuit, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols flaunts her booty in a tight dress.

After Khloe Kardashian posed in a thong bodysuit, TRISTAN Thompson’s baby mama, Maralee Nichols, showed off her booty in a tight dress.

After a month of speculation, the NBA player admitted to having a child with the fitness trainer.

Maralee flaunted her best feature in a pair of Instagram photos.

In both photos, she wore a tan off-the-shoulder dress and looked over her shoulder.

Her long brown hair was loosely curled down her back, and she wore minimal makeup with a smoky eye makeup look.

She added a leaf emoji to the photo’s caption and turned off comments.

Khloe, who has a child with Tristan, shared her own sexy photos on social media at the same time as the photos were released.

She wore a thing bodysuit in several of the photos in a series of ads for her clothing line, Good American.

The photos were shared on Khloe’s Instagram Story, along with links to Good American products.

She shared the images to promote Good American’s new Good Body line.

Tristan is rumored to be paying each of his three baby mamas a substantial sum of money.

With Khloe, Maralee, and Jordan Craig, he has three children.

“He is paying through the nose for these kids!” family lawyer Bryan Konoski told The Sun.

“Let’s say his take-home pay is half of his base salary, or (dollar)5 million.

No, (dollar)1.5 million.”

“Paying (dollar)40,000 per child per month, that’s (dollar)1.5 million in child support annually,” the attorney continued.

“If he’s paying (dollar)40,000 to Maralee and Jordan, he’s paying Khloe the same.”

“He wouldn’t have been able to get it lower because she is more valuable.”

In December, Maralee gave birth to her first child.

Tristan and she had an affair for several months while he was in an exclusive relationship with Khloe, and the child she welcomed was the result of that affair.

Tristan will have to pay Maralee until their son turns 18 years old, according to Morghan Leia Richardson, a New York marriage attorney.

“When considering a support award, the court will consider both parents’ monthly incomes as well as the amount of time the child spends with each parent,” she said at the time.

“All income is fair game for calculating child support, including moneywages, tips, commissions, bonuses, unemployment benefits, interest income, dividend income, rental income, and insurance payouts.

“The court will plug the numbers into the support calculator for awards where parties earn extremely high incomes, such as Tristan’s, but will also consider a number of other factors.”

“I’ll make one case…

