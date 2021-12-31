After Khloe Kardashian’s direction, True Thompson “Strikes a Pose”

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s 3-year-old daughter, proved in an adorable new video that she inherited her mother’s modeling skills.

True Thompson may look like her mother Khloe Kardashian, but she has inherited her aunt Kendall Jenner’s modeling abilities.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, fans were treated to a glimpse of the 3-year-old’s runway moves.

Khloe posted an adorable video of her mini-me to her Instagram Stories on December 30.

True channeled her inner supermodel in the video after Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian asked her to “strike a pose.”

“Oh yes!” Khloe exclaimed as True posed in front of a pink Christmas tree.

True went back to work and twirled around the room after taking a snuggle break with the family cat.

“You got to keep it moving!” she sang as she continued to pose.

“I’m an island girl!” she exclaimed as she danced.

The heartfelt message arrives just days after Khloe and True celebrated Christmas together.

“I’ve obviously been on the good list,” she captioned a photo of herself and True wearing a matching SKIMS set.

Take a look at my gift; she’s my most precious blessing.”

True has delighted fans with her charming antics over the years, from playdates with her cousins to mommy-and-me time with Khloe.

In the gallery below, you can see some of her cutest moments.

In September 2021, True traveled to Kylie Cosmetics’ headquarters to see her aunt Kylie Jenner.

In September, Khloe captioned a series of sweet photos of True in front of the Kylie Cosmetics logo, “Welcome to @kyliecosmetics.”

True was photographed in front of Kylie Cosmetics’ signature lips.

It’s only fitting that Khloe’s caption included a kissy face!

True Jenner, like her aunt Kendall Jenner, flaunted her model moves while supporting Kylie’s brand.

True is all set to follow in the footsteps of the Kardashian-Jenner empire!

In a purple tulle skirt and matching cropped tank top, True adorably flaunted her long legs…

