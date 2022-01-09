After Khloe’s shocking N-word clip resurfaced, fans demanded that the Kardashian family be canceled due to their history of “racist behavior.”

After Khloe’s allegedly shocking N-word clip resurfaced, fans demanded that the Kardashians’ reality show be canceled due to their alleged history of reported “racist behavior.”

A “quick list” of Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums and their allegedly “racist actions” was compiled by a Redditor.

According to OK Magazine in October 2018, Khloe, 37, was accused of allegedly “lighting” up her daughter’s skin by KWTK fans.

According to Cheat Sheet from April 2020, fans also accused Khloe of allegedly using Instagram filters on the three-year-old’s face.

The next time was in June 2019, when a Twitter user claimed that the reality star had called herself “n***er lover.”

According to Buzzfeed, Khloe Kardashian allegedly posted an Instagram Story in March 2019 with the caption “Love thy racist neighbor.”

Kim, Khloe’s 41-year-old sister, was accused of “blackfishing” her skin by fans in January 2021.

The uproar began after the E! star allegedly shared a photo of her hands on Instagram Stories.

Her hands were painted in two distinct hues.

One of Kim’s hands appeared to be lighter than the other in the photograph.

“Body makeup is ideal for hands because my hands are always pale, and our formula is waterproof, so you can wash your hands!” she wrote.

“The color LightMedium was used.”

The recent backlash began when an allegedly old clip from Khloe’s time on KUWTK resurfaced.

The TV personality had previously spoken out in defense of her sister Kim after trolls accused her of appropriating black culture.

Khloe reportedly responded to the haters by saying, “Hashtag fact, my baby is black.”

“Hashtag I only like black c**k,” says the user.

That’s exactly what I’d say.”

Then, when discussing some of the name-calling she had received from fans, the TV personality appeared to use the n-word, according to reports.

Fans pleaded with Hulu to “cancel” their new show after one Twitter user re-shared the old clip on social media.

“They need to be canceled!! Why did Hulu even bother extending the life of this show?” one fan argued.

“Dear @hulu, If you continue to enable the Kardashian family and give them a platform, I will cancel your service,” another fan wrote in a comment obtained by RadarOnline.

“Why doesn’t anyone talk about Khloe Kardashian saying the N-word with the hard R on KUWTK??!” yelled a third fan.

[…]

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.