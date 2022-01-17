After Kim Kardashian West didn’t invite him to her daughter Chicago’s birthday party, Kanye West thanks Travis Scott for giving him the address.

After claiming that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West, didn’t invite him to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party, Kanye West showed up.

Travis Scott was thanked by the Donda rapper for providing the event’s time and location.

Here are all of the current details, including Kardashian West’s reaction.

Kanye West went on Instagram Live on Saturday, January 15 to reveal that he had not been invited to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

He appeared to be in a car, with a GPS system in the background giving directions.

“I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, and there’s nothing in the law that says this is the kind of game that’s being played,” the rapper said to the camera.

“It’s the type of thing that has had a long-term impact on my health, and I’m just not playing.”

This year, I’m taking charge of my story.”

West stated that he wants to be a good father and that he is seeking support through social media.

“I’m being the best father – the Ye version of a father – and I’m not going to let this happen,” he said.

I love you, and I’m just posting this on the internet to ask for your help.”

He claimed that members of the Kardashian family refused to tell him where the party would be held.

“I called Kim and texted the nannies.

I called Tristan and asked Khloé, “Won’t no one give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now?” West claimed that not attending his daughter’s party would give Chicago the wrong impression of him.

“She’ll remember that I wasn’t there for her because of that.”

Later footage of West talking to Kris Jenner at a party in Chicago surprised fans.

According to Us Weekly, the video was posted by Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

Travis Scott allegedly gave Kanye West the address to a birthday party in Chicago to which he was not invited. pic.twitter.comgn6C6shas0

Later that day, West updated his Instagram account to say that he had indeed attended Chicago’s birthday party.

The rapper said, “Yo, I’m so happy right now” (via Page Six).

“I just got back from Chi’s party,” says the narrator.

