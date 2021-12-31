After Kim Kardashian’s divorce and Khloe’s ex-Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal, Kris Jenner reflects on the ‘lows’ of 2021.

In a new Instagram post, the 66-year-old reflected on the past year.

Kris shared a collage of her most popular Instagram photos from 2021 on Friday while posting to Instagram.

Kris smiled with Kendall Jenner in one photo, Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in another, and Kris sat in bed with her five children in another.

“As we go into a new year, I think back on everything we have celebrated as a family this last year, as well as the challenges we have faced,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote in the caption.

“It’s no coincidence that my top Instagram posts for 2021 are about celebrations… birthdays for my kids, grandkids, Mother’s Day, and, of course, an engagement!”

“I’m reminded that the most important moments in life are the special times we share with one another in celebration of love, life, health, and happiness… the things we often take for granted as we go about our daily lives.”

“Every day is a gift,” she went on to say.

Each birthday is a present.

Every day, we tell our loved ones that we love them, and every night, we bid them goodnight. Every morning, we get up and do what we love, surrounded by those we love.”

“This year has had its challenges, as they inevitably always do,” the Kardashian matriarch said, adding, “but we lean on each other to get through the lows and come together to celebrate the highs.”

“We appreciate your being here with us.

You all mean more to us than you’ll ever realize, and I hope that 2022 brings you plenty of reasons to rejoice!

“Wishing you a very happy New Year!!!”

While Kris didn’t name any of the year’s low points, Kim’s divorce from Kanye West and Tristan’s cheating scandal are likely among them.

Following months of split rumors, Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are the exes’ four children.

While Kanye appears to be getting serious with new boyfriend Pete Davidson, the SKIMS mogul has made it clear that he wants her back.

After making several public appeals to win Kim’s favor, the rapper is said to have “bought a (dollar)4.5 million mansion across the street from Kim’s (dollar)60 million estate” with plans to demolish and rebuild.