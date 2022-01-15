After Kim Kardashian’s divorce, Kanye West explains why there’s nothing “wrong” with his co-parenting style.

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split, Kanye West explains why his parenting style isn’t “wrong.”

Kanye “Ye” West opened up in a new interview about why he bought a house right across the street from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, despite their ongoing divorce.

When it comes to his children, Kanye “Ye” West does not believe in living “off the grid.”

In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper discussed his thoughts on co-parenting and explained why he recently purchased a home directly across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

“Seeing my kids and having a regular schedule provide me with comfort.

That’s why I got the house in the first place,” he said, adding that his intentions may have “flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

When his parents divorced and he moved from Atlanta to Chicago as a child, his father chose not to relocate to be closer to his family.

“He said, ‘I’m going to stay down in Atlanta,'” Ye recalled of his father’s decision.

“Nothing in my career, this rap, this media, none of it is going to keep me away from my children.”

That’s what I’d like everyone to know.”

He went on to say, “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my kids.”

“No security is getting between me and my kids, and you’re not going to gaslight me.”

After six years of marriage, Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Grammy winner in February 2021.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was given the Hidden Hills mansion she and Ye once shared eight months later.

According to E! News, Ye bought a house near Kim’s estate with the intention of “tearing it down and rebuilding.”

“Having a place near the kids made perfect sense for him,” the insider said.

“Getting permits and plans will take time, and he won’t be able to live there for some time.”

But he’s excited about it, and the kids are too.”

Since the split, Ye has been vocal about his desire to reclaim Kim.

