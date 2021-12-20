After Kim Kardashian’s recent dates with Pete Davidson, Kanye West buys 4,000 toys for children in his hometown of Chicago.

After Kim Kardashian’s latest dates with Pete Davidson, Kanye West buys 4,000 toys for kids in his hometown of Chicago.

On Sunday, KANYE West purchased nearly all of the 4,000 gifts distributed at a toy drive in his hometown of Chicago.

When the rapper, 44, arrived at the event at Kennedy King College and made the massive donation, he was dubbed a “modern-day Santa.”

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond,” Chicago Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman told ABC7.

“He is well-known in our neighborhood.

His presence has always been felt in our communities, and he enjoys visiting, but he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus this Christmas.”

At the toy drive on Chicago’s south side, each family received food, games, and prizes.

Kanye’s latest charitable act comes just weeks after he donated 1,000 meals to the Los Angeles Mission, a homeless charity.

He’s also pledged to live on the streets for a year and turn his real estate empire into churches and orphanages.

“We are under capitalist rule, and it is killing us,” the musician told 032c via NME.

It’s past time for us to make a change.

“In a year, I’ll be homeless.”

All of the houses I own will be converted into churches.

“We’re constructing this orphanage, which will be open to the public.

It should be similar to an artist enclave.

“Always have food on hand.”

Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian has been spending time with her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

They were spotted on a romantic date at the Atrium Stadium Cinemas over the weekend.

Dinner at Angelina’s restaurant followed their romantic get-together, which included “champagne and a private room.”

Kim and Pete have appeared to be going strong since they met in December when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

They were soon discovered at Knott’s Scary Farm in California.

Kourtney and her now-fiancé Travis Barker joined them.

Despite Kim’s new relationship, Kanye has made public pleas to reconcile with her on numerous occasions.

He begged Kim to bring him back to his Larry Hoover benefit concert with Drake earlier this month.

“I need you to run right back to me,” the rapper rapped several times before adding, “More specifically, Kimberly.”

While the crowd erupted in applause as the plea was made, Kim appears to be unsatisfied with the attention.

Kim filed for legal separation from Kanye after he “embarrassed her” with…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.