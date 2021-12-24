After kind nurses taught him to play virtual football, my 6-year-old son was able to walk again following a brain operation.

ELLIOT Jay Harridge has rediscovered his ability to walk after kicking around a virtual football.

After undergoing complex brain surgery in February, the six-year-old, who was born with a rare genetic disorder, lost the use of his right leg.

In order to get Elliot walking again, nurses projected a football on the floor and encouraged him to kick it.

Elliot has had three brain surgeries, 11 lung aspirations, pancreatitis, sepsis, Covid, and pneumonia in his brief life.

Your contributions to our Christmas appeal, Joy to the Ward, will provide “SafeSpaces” in hospitals for children with compromised immune systems like Elliot.

These are specially designed areas with sensory equipment and light projections to help children with mental health issues or special needs feel safe, calm, and relaxed.

It also protects Elliot from other patients, who has a weakened immune system.

There is still time to donate to NHS Charities Together, which provides vital equipment, specialist support and staff, and much more to sick children across the United Kingdom.

“Elliot doesn’t have an immune system, so he can’t be in a waiting room with other patients,” said Victoria, Elliot’s mother, from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

“At the moment, the SafeSpace at The Lister hospital in Stevenage, where Elliot has his appointments, is being completed.”

“It will change his life because it will include sensory areas, lights, and relaxing zones so he can remain calm while waiting to be seen.”

“Donations to Joy to the Ward could help other children by helping to build more rooms like this in hospitals across the country.”

Elliot was born six weeks early, weighing only 3 pounds.

In February of this year, he had his first brain surgery.

The Sun’s Joy To The Ward campaign is raising funds for NHS Charities Together, a national, independent charity that supports over 230 NHS charities throughout the UK.

Your donations will go towards providing specialist equipment and services, as well as toys, play-workers, parent’s lodging, and much more, to children and families going through the most difficult times possible.

The children’s Bluebell Ward is the best place for him to go because of his many complex medical needs…

