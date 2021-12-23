After Kody was dumped, Christine Brown of Sister Wives posted a photo of her three children, Ysabel, Mykelti, and Truely, inside a $1 million Utah mansion.

After Kody was dumped, Christine Brown of Sister Wives posts a photo of her three children, Ysabel, Mykelti, and Truely, inside a $1 million Utah mansion.

Christine Brown of SISTER WIVES shared a photo of her three children, Ysabel, Mykelti, and Truely, inside her (dollar)1 million bachelorette pad in Utah.

After divorcing husband Kody, the 49-year-old shared a new photo.

Christine shared two photos of Ysabel, 18, Mykelti, 25, and Truly, 1, in a playpen with her granddaughter Avalon on Instagram on Tuesday.

The siblings appeared to be having a good time together inside their mother’s Utah home.

“Starting a dance party in Avalon’s play area with @ysabelpaigebrown @mykeltip and @truelygracebrown,” she captioned the photo.

Christine looked stunning in a photo with Mykleti taken earlier this month.

Christine shared a photo of herself smiling while posing with Mykelti, Truely, and Avalon on Instagram.

In April 2021, Mykelti and Antonio Padron welcomed their first child, Avalon.

“Hanging out with Mykelti tonight! Wonderful OMA TIME!” Christine captioned the sweet photo.

Sister Wives fans rushed to the comments section shortly after Christine shared the photo, commenting on how happy she looks.

“I have never seen you look happier… you are just glowing,” wrote one fan.

“Oh my gosh, you guys are so wonderful,” one person added. “I love you all so much.”

Christine appears to be in a much better mood since her November split from Kody, 52.

Following months of speculation, the TV personality revealed the news.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in an Instagram post.

“As we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, we’ll continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives.”

“At this time, we ask for your patience and kindness as we navigate this stage in our family’s life.”

Christine Brown,” she writes.

In 1994, Kody and Christine united spiritually.

In 2010, she joined his first wife Meri, 50, and second wife Janelle, 52, as well as his fourth wife Robyn, 43.

The couple has three children: Aspyn, Paedon, and Gwendlyn, in addition to Mykelti, Truely, and Ysabel.

Christine has lost weight and “embraced change” in the aftermath of their breakup.

Kody’s ex-girlfriend even admitted that being single has helped her “really embrace the holidays.”

Christine recently shared photos of her holiday decorations in her (dollar)1 million Utah bachelorette pad, which include a gold angel-adorned Christmas tree.

She also mentioned how it was snowing outside

