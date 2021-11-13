After Kourtney Kardashian said she’s “obsessed” with Travis Barker, he gave a sweet response.

Travis Barker’s Sweet Reaction to Kourtney Kardashian Calling Him “Obsessed”

There aren’t enough heart eye emojis in the world to express how much Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian love each other.

Kravis demonstrated that even a quick trip to the supermarket is enough to remind them of how much they love each other.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, the Blink-182 drummer shared a photo of himself in a mini mart, holding a bag of Lays potato chips and two vegan-friendly orange Tic Tac packs.

The caption read, “I’m all lost in the supermarket.”

While the majority of the comments focused on the drummer’s snack choice, Kourtney mentioned her own.

“Obsessed with you and your vegan stuff,” she wrote, adding an emoji of her tongue sticking out.

“Obsessed with you lover,” her fiancé replied, clearly blushing at her remark.

Travis, 45, and Kourtney, 42, have never been afraid to flaunt their internet PDA.

Travis, who proposed to Kourtney last month, even hinted at a possible baby name for the couple on Instagram.

Following their iconic Halloween celebrations as the lead couple in the film True Romance, they are back in the spotlight.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a solo photo of herself dressed as Alabama Whitman, played by Patricia Arquette.

“Our son’s name would be Elvis,” the musician wrote, alluding to a memorable scene in the film.

The couple’s obsession with each other has already resulted in an engagement, but could a baby be next? A source recently told E! News that the couple wants to have a child together and is “hoping to be expecting by next year.”

“They’d love nothing more than to have a baby together,” another source added.

Kourtney has always wanted another child and has never felt finished.”

“She wants it even more now that she’s with Travis,” a second source said.