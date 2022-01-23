After Kristen Wiig’s hosting debut on ‘SNL,’ Will Forte tells her to ‘Get Out.’

Will Forte made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend, with a little help from a few celebrities.

He was adamant about not wanting help.

The former cast member took to the iconic stage and began by ranting about how, of all the actors he worked with on the show, he was one of the last to be given the opportunity to host.

“With Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, and Fred Armisen, I was in the cast 12 years ago.”

Yes, seeing Kristen host was a lot of fun.

And there’s Bill.

Then there was Andy.

Then there’s Fred.

Then there was Kristen.

Then there was Bill once more.

Then there’s Jason.”

“I mean, he’s one of my best friends, right?”

He wasn’t a real sketch artist; he was only on Weekend Update.

“Does that even count as being on the show?” Forte continued. “But he hosted, right?”

“When I was in the cast, John Mulaney was a writer.

Then he hosted four times, which is fine with me because I’m not bitter.

“I saved the best for last, didn’t I?”

“Finally, after 12 years, it’s my turn tonight.”

It’s time for me to shine.

“It’s all about me tonight,” Forte declared, and Wiig surprised him by approaching from behind.

“Are you kidding me, Kristen?”

“Will! I’m ecstatic that you’re hosting,” Wiig exclaimed.

“It’s not a good time,” Forte said, forcing a smile.

“Wow, it’s nice to see you again.”

“Goodbye!” exclaims the narrator.

“Oh, so I should go?” Wiig inquired, a little awkwardly.

“I came in on a plane.”

“Oh, great,” Forte replied, “so you know where the airport is.” As she walked away, she added, “I don’t love that she got more applause than I did when I came out.”



Forte was then nearly cut off from his own monologue, as if on an awards show, and was finally interrupted by Lorne Michaels, who delivered some bad news.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies, Will.”

As Willem Dafoe emerged from the shadows behind Michaels, he said, “There was a mistake.”

“You think I’d book someone named Will, then,” Lorne said incredulously when Forte explained that he thought Dafoe was supposed to host next week (with musical guest Katy Perry).

