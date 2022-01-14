After launching her ‘chaotic’ Vegas residency, Katy Perry goes TOPLESS and flaunts major cleavage in a sexy Instagram post.

Katy Perry goes TOPLESS in a sexy Instagram post after launching her ‘chaotic’ Vegas residency.

In a new Instagram post, KATY Perry poses TOPLESS and flaunts major cleavage.

The 34-year-old actress sparked outrage among her fans after she shared the risqué photos with her Instagram followers.

The Dark Horse singer leaned against the wall, facing away from the camera, completely naked above the waist.

Katy stretched her arms above her head, giving fans a cheeky glimpse of her sideboob, wearing only a pair of wide-legged black trousers.

Katy posed seductively in another photo while wearing a red lace corset that highlighted her amazing curves.

The figure-hugging number accentuated the popstar’s cleavage, and she posed for the camera while holding her hair and displaying her long red manicured nails.

Katy’s stunning photos follow her first Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theater, which she recently began.

“Now that’s the content we’ve been waiting for,” one fan remarked in the comments section.

“Thank you for making us happy with this post,” said another.

“She was aware of the assignment,” a third added.

“Baby plz can we get some more hazelnut milk, we’re running out,” Katy’s fiancé Orlando Bloom wrote in a hilarious comment.

Katy’s new residency at Resorts World, dubbed PLAY, could be the most insane show she’s ever done.

Katy gave 5,000 fans a mind-bending show this week, from a giant dancing poo emoji to lactating beer from her chest and downing a pint.

The 37-year-old slowed things down with an acoustic number while wearing a giant facemask she affectionately referred to as “Mr Maskie,” making light of the pandemic.

The 95-minute set featured all of Katy’s biggest hits, from her breakout hit I Kissed A Girl to her new single When I’m Gone, which was released just hours before she took the stage.

The singer’s voice took center stage over the surreal props and staging during a performance of Whitney Houston’s Greatest Love Of All, which she had previously covered.

Katy is expected to earn £125 million during her 32-show Vegas run, which will end in March 2022.