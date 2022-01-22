After leaning against a heater for a few seconds, I have second-degree burns that people mistake for a waffle tattoo.

After leaning against a heater for a few seconds, I got second-degree burns that people mistake for a waffle tattoo.

A WOMAN with second-degree burns on her thighs is constantly asked if she has waffle tattoos on her thighs.

Kadz posted a video on TikTok showing the large grated scars on the backs of her legs.

She wrote in the video, “Me asking my doctors if my burns will scar,” before responding, “Yeah.”

One person commented on the video, “That looks so painful,” to which Kadz responded, “It is.”

Another inquired as to how she acquired the scars, to which she replied, “I sat on a heater for a few seconds to put my shoes on and now I have second-degree burns and can’t sit or walk without stopping every 30 seconds.”

Kadz showed how the scars were healing in another video, explaining that the “nurse said I didn’t need to put another dressing on it, but it still looks like this.”

“Waffle,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Grilled cheese girl.”

Others quickly reassured Kadz that the scars were “cool,” writing, “I don’t know, I think it looks cool, and you can always get a tattoo cover up if you fancy.”

Someone else added, “That looks kind of cool.”

Others in the comments section shared their own similar fire stories.

One person wrote, “I have a similar burn scar on my thigh that I got from a radiator as well!”

“Don’t worry!! I’ve had the scar for about a year and it’s faded quite a bit.”

“I did this on a radiator when I was 16 and had it tattooed a year later,” another added.

I couldn’t keep wearing tights.”

Others suggested burn healing ointments, with Bio Oil, Vaseline, and witch hazel being among the most popular.

