After learning a secret about her daughter Leah, Amber Portwood, a teen mom, skips the reunion.

Amber Portwood, 30, may have mistakenly assumed she was sitting down to discuss old episodes from the previous season.

However, in part one of the special, the MTV reality star learned new details about her 12-year-old daughter, Leah, from her ex Gary Shirley.

The middle school student, it turns out, has recently begun therapy.

At the reunion, Gary revealed, “She’s speaking to someone, a professional.”

“I’m sure you weren’t aware of this.

It was not to be discussed, as Leah had requested.

I’ve been given permission to speak about it and make it public.”

“Part of Leah’s decision was that she didn’t want anyone to know at first,” he continued.

That was my opinion.

They’re working on different things she can do to help her and her mother communicate.”

Amber has been attempting to mend her strained relationship with Leah throughout the season.

Leah began asking questions about her mother’s past in recent episodes, but she wished to maintain her distance.

She has been living with Gary and his wife Kristina Shirley on a full-time basis.

Amber seemed to support Leah’s decision to speak with a professional at first, but she didn’t like how Gary delivered the news.

“Here’s the deal: I’m the mother,” Amber clarified.

“I need to know what Leah is going through, and I believe communication should be available.”

Leah is also a child in my opinion.

She isn’t of legal age.

She isn’t required to say anything, but you are free to tell me.”

Within minutes, the author of Never Too Late was storming off set, expressing her dissatisfaction with Gary.

“You came out here spewing nonsense.

Of course, I found out on camera.

You do everything for the sake of the camera.

“It’s finished!” she exclaimed.

“Everything he does is for the cameras.”

I’m leaving now.

“Goodbye!”

Before venting to a producer, Amber proceeded to call her ex “garbage.”

She said, “He can continue to make money off of me.”

“This is ludicrous…I’m out.”

MTV’s Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

